

Modhumoti Bank Ltd Executive Committee Chairman Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh















Modhumoti Bank Ltd Executive Committee Chairman Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh along with Managing Director and CEO Md. Shafiul Azam, Managing Director of Sharmin Group Mohammad Ismail Hossain, Chairman of Labib Group Salahuddin Alamgir, Chairman of Meghna Group Mostafa Kamal, Director of Mona Financial Consultancy and Securities Ltd. Ahasanul Islam Titu, MP, Director of Bengal Group Humayun Kabir Bablu, Group Managing Director of Anwar Group Manwar Hossain attends at bank's 92nd Executive Committee meeting at bank's head office in the city on Monday. photo: Bank