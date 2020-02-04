Video
Training course on Islamic banking begins

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

A 5-day training course on 'Basic Operations of Shariah-Based Banking and Finance' jointly organised by Central Shariah Board (CSB) for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) and Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) was inaugurated at BIBM auditorium on Sunday.
A good number of training courses and workshops will also be organised jointly with CSB in 2020 to make various training programmes on Islamic banking conducted by BIBM more fruitful.
The training aims at familiarizing the participants with fundamental and Shariah related issues of Islamic economic system. A total of 48 officers from member banks of Central Shariah Board are taking part in the course.




CSB Chairman Mufti Dr Muhammad Abdullah attended the opening ceremony of the training course as the chief guest while Administration Section In-charge Syed Sakhawatul Islam attended the event as the special guest.
BIBM Senior Faculty Member Md Alamgir presided over the event while Dr Md Mahabbat Hossain, Faculty Member of the same moderated it, says a press release.


