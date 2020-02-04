HK economy shrinks for first time in a decade





The data was released as the semi-autonomous city begins the lunar new year facing another economic crisis -- the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus strain which began on the Chinese mainland and is compounding Hong Kong's economic woes.

Last year was the worst for Hong Kong's growth since 2009, when the financial hub was hit hard by the global financial crash.

The crisis was initially sparked by the trade war between Beijing and Washington, hitting the export-heavy economy.

But the hard times were made worse by months of seething and often violent protests seeking greater democracy and police accountability.

Official figures released on Monday showed Hong Kong's gross domestic product shrank 1.2 per cent on-year for 2019.









The fourth quarter -- which witnessed the worst violence between police and protesters -- clocked a 2.9 per cent contraction, the third straight quarter of declines. -AFP





