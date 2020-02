Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman Mohammad Shamsur Rahman

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman Mohammad Shamsur Rahman, flanked by other senior officials of the BPC, presiding over the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Jamuna Oil Company at the International Convention Centre, Kazir Dewri, in Chattogram on Sunday. The AGM approved a profit of Tk 13 per share of Tk 10 as the company earned a net profit of Tk 233.96 crore in the financial year 2018-19.