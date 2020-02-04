Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:50 AM
Home Business

UAE discovers trillions of cubic feet of shallow gas reserves

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co CEO Sultan al-Jaber.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co CEO Sultan al-Jaber.

ABU DHABI, Feb 3: The United Arab Emirates, a leading OPEC producer, announced Monday the discovery of huge gas reserves, saying the find would help the Gulf state achieve self-sufficiency.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said about 80 trillion cubic feet (2.2 trillion cubic feet) of shallow gas resources were discovered between the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven-member UAE.
"This new discovery reinforces the nation's goal of achieving gas self-sufficiency, enabling major development projects," it said in a statement.
Leaders of Abu Dhabi and Dubai witnessed the signing of an agreement between ADNOC and Dubai Supply Authority for the exploration and development of the gas resources.
In November, Abu Dhabi announced new discoveries of seven billion barrels of oil to raise the UAE's total crude reserves to 105 billion barrels, the world's sixth largest.
It also announced the discovery of 58 trillion cubic feet of conventional gas, boosting total reserves to 273 trillion cubic feet as well as 160 trillion cubic feet of unconventional gas.
Most of these reserves are located in Abu Dhabi.
Monday's statements gave no details on the timeframe for the new gas resources to become onstream or the estimated cost of the projects.
Shallow gas resources are reserves found trapped not too deep from the surface but they need advanced technology for production.
The produced gas will be supplied to Dubai which currently imports most of its gas needs from neighbouring Qatar which is under embargo by a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE.
The agreement "reinforces ADNOC's commitment to ensuring a sustainable and economic gas supply and achieving gas self-sufficiency", said the firm's CEO, Sultan al-Jaber.
Throughout 2018, ADNOC granted concession rights in existing and new oilfields to several international companies, and earmarked some $132 billion to invest in the oil sector over the next five years.
ADNOC plans to boost gas production for UAE to become a net exporter and also to raise crude output capacity to four million bpd in 2020 and to five million bpd a decade later.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pound hit by renewed hard Brexit fears
China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019
AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations
Ryanair flies into quarterly profit
Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka
China overtakes US as New Zealand's top beef market
France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks
Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1tr companies


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
4 arrested over question paper leak
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft