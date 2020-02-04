Global shares hit 7-week lows as China's markets dip on virus fears





Aiming to head off any panic, the Chinese government took steps to shore up an economy hit by travel curbs and business shut-downs because of the virus.

Despite the support, Chinese shares were deep in the red, with the blue-chip index stumbling 7.8per cent to a 4-1/2 month trough. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index lost $420 billion of its value while the yuan opened at its weakest level in 2020, sliding past the symbolic 7-per-dollar level.

MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.2per cent on the day, and at its lowest since Dec. 16.

European shares bucked the broader trend however, opening a tad higher as investors were relieved that the UK had finally exited the EU, although ongoing fears over the virus dampened enthusiasm.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.2per cent higher in early deals in London. Blue-chip British stocks added 0.4per cent.

While China's losses were heavy, they were mostly a product of selling pressure that had built up over the Lunar New Year break, not a reflection of new market fears. In contrast, futures for US and European shares inched up, oil pared early losses while safe havens Japanese yen and gold stepped back from recent highs.

"The market seems to have reacted quite reasonably," said Pala Asset Management portfolio manager David Nietlispach. -Reuters

















