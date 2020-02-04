Bangladesh self sufficient in fish: State Minister





"As per the net per capita demand of the fish intake, the country has already become self sufficient in fish production", he said while responding to a starred question made by treasury bench lawmaker M Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2 in the parliament.

In 2017-18, country's fish production exceeded to 42.77 lakh metric tonnes from the target of 42.20 metric tonnes, Khosru added.

Regarding the fish import, the state minister, however, told the parliament that some exotic fishes are now usually being imported from abroad for the demand by some rich families in the country.









The countries from where the particular fish is imported are : India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Uruguay, Thailand, China, Japan, Vietnam, Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE).





