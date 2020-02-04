Janata Bank to launch commemorative loan marking Mujib Year





Under the programme, loans will be extended to educated poor youths on simple conditions by the bank marking the centenary birth celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The "Mujib Year Commemorative Loan" will be formally launched on March 17 this year and this loan programme would continue onwards.

Talking to BSS, managing director and CEO of Janata Bank Limited Abdus Salam Azad said, "We are going to launch this loan programme in the Mujib Year keeping ahead the economic philosophy of Bangabandhu to build a hunger and poverty free Bangladesh. The main objective of the loan programme is to groom the educated and poor youth force as self reliant."

He informed that under the programme, an aspirant loan recipient could take maximum Taka 2 lakh as loan which should have to be repaid in five years in 60 installments.

The Janata Bank Ltd. managing director said an aspirant loan recipient, aged between 21 to 35 years, would have to submit his or her SSC certificate before the bank for taking the loan.

"We want to give such credit to at least 100 loan recipients on March 17, this year, which is the birthday of Bangabandhu and such loan will be disbursed from all branches of this bank across the country," he added.

Salam said after taking loans, the youths would be able to invest in various productive sectors like poultry farm, dairy farm, cattle rearing and other agri-productive sector and thus could build themselves as successful entrepreneurs. -BSS















