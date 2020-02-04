Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:49 AM
Home Business

Stocks rise for 2nd running day on FinMin's disclosure

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) went up for the second consecutive day on Monday following Finance Minister's disclosure of bringing seven state-run companies into the stock market.
Finance Minister AFM Mostafa Kamal on Sunday said seven state-owned companies will be enlisted in the capital market in the next two months to boost the market with opening investors to buy shares of the companies.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went up by 25.36 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 4,506 over the previous day.
Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 11.12 points to close at 1,536 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 8.03 points to finish at 1,034.
Turnover rose by 9.05 percent to Tk 5.06 billion from Tk 4.64 billion on the previous day. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 196 closed higher, 117 ended lower and 42 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 143,613 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 189.53 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Tk 3,445 billion, from Tk 3,413 billion in the previous session.
LafargeHolcim continued to top the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 408 million changing hands, followed by Khulna Power, Summit Power, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Grammeenphone.
Dragon Sweater was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 per cent while United Airways was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.
CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI went up 60 points to 13,711 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, rose 35 points to finish at 8,312.
The gainers beat losers, as 138 issues closed higher, 74 ended lower and 35 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.93 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 234 million in turnover.


« PreviousNext »

