Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:49 AM
Home Business

DITF ends, but sales to continue till Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking as the chief gust at the concluding ceremony of the Dhaka International Trade Fair site at Agargaon in Dhaka on Monday. photo : pid

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking as the chief gust at the concluding ceremony of the Dhaka International Trade Fair site at Agargaon in Dhaka on Monday. photo : pid

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi officially closed Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) on Monday but business will continue for four more days till February 6 following a last minute decision on demand of the traders.
The 25th DITF was organized by the ministry of commerce and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) at Agargaon in the city. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin, EPB Vice Chairman Fatima Yasmin and other senior official were present, among others, in the concluding event.
As per the last decision trade fair will continue notwithstanding the official closure of the fair.  The fair was earlier scheduled for closure on January 31 and then February 4.  
Announcing that the DITF Commerce minister Tipu Munshi said it will take place at Purbachal from next year and the government will arrange to good communication to allow people to visit the spot. He said the fair is playing imported role for exporting local product to the international market.
The Commerce Minister said there is no substitute to increasing export to take the country forward. The country's export is still dependent on ready-made garment (RMG) and it needs to be increased and diversified.
He said there are many potential export sectors such as pharmaceuticals, furniture, leather, ICT, agricultural products, shipbuilding. The country should use the untapped potentials.  
The Minister said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making all out efforts to increase exports. The Dhaka International Trade Fair is offering the platform to show case the country's exports and industrial growth at home and abroad.
Tipu Munshi said that this year's fair has been better than before including customer engagement, product sales, export orders etc. Products made by Bangladeshi companies are widely appreciated by viewers.  
A total of 38 organizations and individuals have been awarded in 13 categories at this year's trade fair.  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the fair earlier on January 1. A total 26 foreign companies participated in the fair from China, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, the USA, Pakistan, Turkey and Singapore.
Tipu said as trade has become even more challenging the government would create more opportunities for expansion trade and growth of business.  
This year a total of 555 business houses opened stalls. It included 20 women's stalls, 55 Premier pavilions, 35 Premier mini pavilions, 15 common pavilions, 25 common mini pavilions, 62 premier stalls, 9 reserved pavilions, mini pavilions, food stalls and 195 general stalls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pound hit by renewed hard Brexit fears
China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019
AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations
Ryanair flies into quarterly profit
Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka
China overtakes US as New Zealand's top beef market
France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks
Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1tr companies


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
4 arrested over question paper leak
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft