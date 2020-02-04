DITF ends, but sales to continue till Thursday



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking as the chief gust at the concluding ceremony of the Dhaka International Trade Fair site at Agargaon in Dhaka on Monday. photo : pid

The 25th DITF was organized by the ministry of commerce and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) at Agargaon in the city. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin, EPB Vice Chairman Fatima Yasmin and other senior official were present, among others, in the concluding event.

As per the last decision trade fair will continue notwithstanding the official closure of the fair. The fair was earlier scheduled for closure on January 31 and then February 4.

Announcing that the DITF Commerce minister Tipu Munshi said it will take place at Purbachal from next year and the government will arrange to good communication to allow people to visit the spot. He said the fair is playing imported role for exporting local product to the international market.

The Commerce Minister said there is no substitute to increasing export to take the country forward. The country's export is still dependent on ready-made garment (RMG) and it needs to be increased and diversified.

He said there are many potential export sectors such as pharmaceuticals, furniture, leather, ICT, agricultural products, shipbuilding. The country should use the untapped potentials.

The Minister said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making all out efforts to increase exports. The Dhaka International Trade Fair is offering the platform to show case the country's exports and industrial growth at home and abroad.

Tipu Munshi said that this year's fair has been better than before including customer engagement, product sales, export orders etc. Products made by Bangladeshi companies are widely appreciated by viewers.

A total of 38 organizations and individuals have been awarded in 13 categories at this year's trade fair. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the fair earlier on January 1. A total 26 foreign companies participated in the fair from China, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, the USA, Pakistan, Turkey and Singapore.

Tipu said as trade has become even more challenging the government would create more opportunities for expansion trade and growth of business.

This year a total of 555 business houses opened stalls. It included 20 women's stalls, 55 Premier pavilions, 35 Premier mini pavilions, 15 common pavilions, 25 common mini pavilions, 62 premier stalls, 9 reserved pavilions, mini pavilions, food stalls and 195 general stalls.















