

Remittance inflow rises by 21pc to $11.04b in 7 months

However, in January this year the remittance inflow dropped by US$47 million to $1.64 billion from $1.69 billion in the previous month of December, 2019, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics.

After a steady rise in the overall inflow of remittance during the first seven months of the current fiscal from July to January this year, the upward growth suddenly suffers setback in just concluded month of January overshadowing the steady growth.

It is slight decline while the growth momentum continues, says central bank officials.

Bankers and government policy makers attributed the spectacular rise to various measures to encourage expatriates to send money through banking and other official channels including the 2 percent incentives on exchange rates. They receive more money this way.

Remittances from Bangladeshi nationals abroad were estimated at $1.64 billion in January last which was $48.65 million below the receipt reported at US$ 1.69 billion in immediate past December.

The government has set a target of US$ 20 billion remittance during the fiscal 2019-20. This calendar has started with slight setback but this appears to be a temporary one as the overall prospect appears highly positive.

Former Managing Director of Mutual Trust Bank and chairman of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Anis A Khan told The Observer that he believes it is a seasonal fluctuation. Country's remittance is now based on a strong foundation and will correct itself in the remaining months, he maintained.

A senior BB official said despite decline in January in the upcoming months upward remittance will maintain the boost and continue to grow.

He said the government has already allocated Tk 30.60 billion as incentive in the budget for FY '20 to encourage expatriate workers to send their money through legal channels.

A senior bank official now on retirement said remittance will maintain upward trend due to government's incentive exchange rates and depreciation of taka against US dollar. It means dollar will get more money in local currency to remitters.

He said exchange rate incentives is decreasing transfer of money through illegal 'hundi' channel from which remitters would get more money than official rates. The situation has changes and bearing fruits, he said.









He said the spectacular growth in remittance is helping the country to overcome the declining export earning from exports, particularly garment exports. It is helping to maintain reasonable foreign exchange reserve at the central bank to regularly pay official debt and make payment against import bills.





