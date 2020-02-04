Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:49 AM
Home Business

Remittance inflow rises by 21pc to $11.04b in 7 months

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Remittance inflow rises by 21pc to $11.04b in 7 months

Remittance inflow rises by 21pc to $11.04b in 7 months

Remittance inflow in to the country rose by 21 per cent to $11.04 billion in the first seven months (July - December) of the current fiscal year, against $9.09 billion during the same period in the last fiscal 2018-19
However, in January this year the remittance inflow dropped by US$47 million to $1.64 billion from $1.69 billion in the previous month of December, 2019, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics.
After a steady rise in the overall inflow of remittance during the first seven months of the current fiscal from July to January this year, the upward growth suddenly suffers setback in just concluded month of January overshadowing the steady growth.
It is slight decline while the growth momentum continues, says central bank officials.
Bankers and government policy makers attributed the spectacular rise to various measures to encourage expatriates to send money through banking and other official channels including the 2 percent incentives on exchange rates. They receive more money this way.
Remittances from Bangladeshi nationals abroad were estimated at $1.64 billion in January last which was $48.65 million below the receipt reported at US$ 1.69 billion in immediate past December.
The government has set a target of US$ 20 billion remittance during the fiscal 2019-20. This calendar    has started with slight setback but this appears to be a temporary one as the overall prospect appears highly positive.
Former Managing Director of Mutual Trust Bank and chairman of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Anis A Khan told The Observer that he believes it is a seasonal fluctuation. Country's remittance is now based on a strong foundation and will correct itself in the remaining months, he maintained.  
A senior BB official said despite decline in January in the upcoming months upward remittance will maintain the boost and continue to grow.
He said the government has already allocated Tk 30.60 billion as incentive in the budget for FY '20 to encourage expatriate workers to send their money through legal channels.
A senior bank official now on retirement said remittance will maintain upward trend due to government's incentive exchange rates and depreciation of taka against US dollar. It means dollar will get more money in local currency to remitters.
He said exchange rate incentives is decreasing transfer of money through illegal 'hundi' channel from which remitters would get more money than official rates. The situation has changes and bearing fruits, he said.




He said the spectacular growth in remittance is helping the country to overcome the declining export earning from exports, particularly garment exports. It is helping to maintain reasonable foreign exchange reserve at the central bank to regularly pay official debt and make payment against import bills.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pound hit by renewed hard Brexit fears
China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019
AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations
Ryanair flies into quarterly profit
Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka
China overtakes US as New Zealand's top beef market
France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks
Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1tr companies


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
4 arrested over question paper leak
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft