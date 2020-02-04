Video
HC issues rule over GK Shamim’s bodyguards bail

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to explain in 10 days why controversial contractor GK Shamim's four bodyguards Zahidul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Kamal Hossain and Samsad Hossain should not be granted bail in a money laundering case.
GK Shamim, a government-listed contractor landed in jail on September 20 last year, on a money laundering case filed by the ACC.
The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam issued the rule following a bail petition filed by the four accused. Lawyer Shamim Sardar appeared for the bail petitioners, lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.



