Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:48 AM
Home Back Page

Saima Rape, Murder

Two more  witnesses  testify

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Court Correspondent

Two neighbours, Azgar Ali and Haider Ali, gave deposition before the trial court on Monday in a case filed over the killing of Samia Afrin Saima after rape at Wari in the city.
Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children's Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 recorded the statements of the two prosecution witnesses and fixed February 12 for producing the rest of the witnesses.
 With the two, a total of nine prosecution witnesses have testified in the case.
On November 5 in 2019, Mohammad Arjun, Investigation Officer of the case and Inspector of the Detective Branch of police, submitted charge sheet against the lone accused Harun-or-Rashid.
Saima, 7, younger daughter of Abdus Salam, was found dead in a flat on the 8th floor of a building at Wari on July 5.
 According to the family, Saima came out of their flat located on the 6th floor of the building for going to their neighbour's flat to play with her friends.
 Later, she was found dead in the kitchen of a flat on the 8th floor which basically remains locked all the time. The autopsy report said that the child was raped before murder.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC issues rule over GK Shamim’s bodyguards bail
OIC rejects Trump’s Mideast plan
Two more  witnesses  testify
Cabinet clears draft of Company (amend) Act
IEDCR launches four hotline numbers
BNP exposed its ‘political bankruptcy’ again: Experts
BD wants Singapore’s role through Asean
Coronavirus not behind two people’s deaths in Munshiganj: IEDCR


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
4 arrested over question paper leak
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft