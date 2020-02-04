Cabinet clears draft of Company (amend) Act





The draft of the Company Act (Amendment) 2020 received the government's final nod at the regular Cabinet meeting on Monday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the media at Secretariat.

"The amendment was done to facilitate ease of business. The companies will now not require submitting logos for registration, which was mandatory in the existing law," the Cabinet Secretary said.

The draft law will now be sent to the Parliament for passage with the opinion of the Law Ministry. Once the law is passed in the Parliament, the companies will get some other benefits including exemption from submitting its logos for registration, he added.

The Cabinet also cleared the draft of the 'Designated Reference Institute for Chemical Measurements Bangladesh Act, 2020' in principle.

The draft will now be sent to the Law Ministry for further corrections and it would be placed before the Cabinet again for its final clearance.





















