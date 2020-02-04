IEDCR launches four hotline numbers

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has launched four hotline numbers for creating awareness among people about novel coronavirus.

The government has taken various preventive measures following outbreak of coronavirus in different countries including China and IEDCR launched the hotlines as part of the measures, said a handout.

The hotline numbers are: 01937110011, 01937000011, 01927711784 and 01927711785.

Coronavirus, which spread from China's Wuhan, has killed 361 people and infected more than 17,300 people globally until Monday.

The majority of these cases - 17,205 - have been recorded in mainland China. Apart from these, Hong Kong has confirmed 14 cases and Macao seven. -UNB















