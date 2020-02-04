BNP exposed its ‘political bankruptcy’ again: Experts





They also said the party's decision to enforce a hartal rejecting the results of the city polls also manifested its policymakers' inability to understand people's pulse and work out effective and time-befitting action programmes.

Talking to UNB, political analyst and Jahangirnagar University's International Relations department Professor Dr Tarek Shamsur Rahman, Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) General Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar and Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said BNP has failed to play the due role as a political party for a long time due to its wrong polices and lack of political acumen.

They said its leaders should overhaul the party and take a well-designed political strategy to stage a comeback in politics with pro-people action programmes.

Dr Tarek Shamsur Rahman said BNP did not take the city elections seriously as the party might have a perception that they would not be allowed to win the polls.

"Their (BNP leaders') body language during the campaign gave me an impression that the party didn't have the strong resolve to come out successful in the election. I also think the party leaders didn't get proper guidelines from their acting Chairman Tarique Rahman about the elections," he observed.

The political analyst also said BNP had no strategy to take its leaders and activists to the polling stations and ensure their party candidates' election agents there. "This is a serious weakness of the party."

He also did not like the dawn-to-dusk hartal enforced by BNP in the capital protesting 'irregularities' in the elections to the two city corporations. "People now don't support hartal and they have an anti-hartal sentiment which was again proved today as people didn't respond to it. I think BNP leaders exposed their political bankruptcy by announcing the hartal going against people's sentiments."









The JU professor said BNP has failed to work out effective political action programmes and a well-thought-out work plan to reorganise the party and boost the morale of its grassroots leaders and activists. -UNB





