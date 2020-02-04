Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:48 AM
Home Back Page

BD wants Singapore’s role through Asean

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Rohingya Repatriation

Bangladesh has sought support from Singapore to facilitate the negotiation process in Asean platform to convince Myanmar to create a conducive environment for a safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh amid persecution in Myanmar.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the issue when Singapore's non-Resident High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh Eu-Tse met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
The High Commissioner assured the minister of remaining engaged in the issue and continued Singapore's support for a durable solution to the crisis, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Dr Momen thanked Singapore for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas, and sought a proactive role it on the repatriation issue.
He invited Singapore's Prime Minister and President to visit Bangladesh this year to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The envoy also invited the Foreign Minister to visit Singapore. Dr Momen welcomed him and recalled the warm and friendly bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Singapore.    -UNB


