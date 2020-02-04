Coronavirus not behind two people’s deaths in Munshiganj: IEDCR





"We're confirming that the deaths had no connection with coronavirus," said Dr Flora adding that a complete report on the deaths will be published soon.

On January 27, a woman, Shamima Begum, 34, wife of Mir Jewel, and her nephew Mir Abdur Rahman, 3, son of Jewel's brother Mir Sohel of Jasaldia village, died following sudden fever.

Asked about the rumors over the 'mysterious' deaths, the IEDCR Director said, "The information spread in social media platforms about the deaths linking that to coronavirus are false." -UNB





















Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Monday said the recent deaths of a woman and her nephew in Louhajang upazila of Munshiganj had no connection with coronavirus."We're confirming that the deaths had no connection with coronavirus," said Dr Flora adding that a complete report on the deaths will be published soon.On January 27, a woman, Shamima Begum, 34, wife of Mir Jewel, and her nephew Mir Abdur Rahman, 3, son of Jewel's brother Mir Sohel of Jasaldia village, died following sudden fever.Asked about the rumors over the 'mysterious' deaths, the IEDCR Director said, "The information spread in social media platforms about the deaths linking that to coronavirus are false." -UNB