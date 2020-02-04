Removal of poll campaign materials from public places begins in city





The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday issued an order asking all contenders of the DNCC and DSCC polls to remove their posters, banners and other campaign materials from public places within 24 hours.

The two city corporation authorities are working to remove all posters, laminated posters and banners from the city.

Centring the DNCC and DSCC polls, huge number of laminated posters and banners were hanged throughout the city.

The EC warned if any contestant fails to remove all posters, banners and other campaign materials within the stipulated time, he/she will face penalty from the EC.

The EC has given a 24-hour deadline for the removal of all election campaign materials which will end on Monday.

Mayor-elect Atiqul Islam has said it might take three days to remove all materials.

"We will work together to remove posters as early as possible. My supporters, our councillor candidates and their supporters, and also city AL supporters and activists will remove these posters," Atiqul said at a press conference on Sunday.

"Paper and plastic from the posters will be separated and recycled," he added.

On January 22, the High Court (HC) ordered the authorities concerned to immediately stop production and display of laminated city election posters to save the environment.

The HC also asked the authorities to properly dispose of the laminated posters.

The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to stop production and display of laminated posters across the country.

















Removal of posters, banners and other campaign materials of the two city corporation polls have started in the city.The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday issued an order asking all contenders of the DNCC and DSCC polls to remove their posters, banners and other campaign materials from public places within 24 hours.The two city corporation authorities are working to remove all posters, laminated posters and banners from the city.Centring the DNCC and DSCC polls, huge number of laminated posters and banners were hanged throughout the city.The EC warned if any contestant fails to remove all posters, banners and other campaign materials within the stipulated time, he/she will face penalty from the EC.The EC has given a 24-hour deadline for the removal of all election campaign materials which will end on Monday.Mayor-elect Atiqul Islam has said it might take three days to remove all materials."We will work together to remove posters as early as possible. My supporters, our councillor candidates and their supporters, and also city AL supporters and activists will remove these posters," Atiqul said at a press conference on Sunday."Paper and plastic from the posters will be separated and recycled," he added.On January 22, the High Court (HC) ordered the authorities concerned to immediately stop production and display of laminated city election posters to save the environment.The HC also asked the authorities to properly dispose of the laminated posters.The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to stop production and display of laminated posters across the country.