Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:48 AM
CoU organizes conference on Journalism Education

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
CoU Correspondent

The German based Deutsche Welle Academy and the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Comilla University (CoU) jointly organized. 'The networking conference on Journalism Education Connecting to the Professionals' at the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD) on February 02, 2020.
Former Information Commissioner of the Government of Bangladesh Prof Md Ghulam Rahman,  Md Shahidul Haque, Head of the Department of Communication and Journalism at Chittagong University, former Sports Editor and Veteran Journalist Utpal Shubhra, Head of News of Independent Television Mamun Abdullah, Country Manager of DW Academy was the special guest of the conference. The conference was presided over by Md Belal Hussein, Chairman of the Department.
There is a 'Plenary Session' and two technical sessions. The negotiators discussed the current state and future of the media in Bangladesh, besides discussing the use of technology in mobile journalism. The conference concludes with an interesting cultural event at the end of the programme.


