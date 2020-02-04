

DIU obtains 5th position in BD ranking

Daffodil International University (DIU) obtained 5th position among public and private universities and top position among private universities in Bangladesh for its outstanding performance in research publications in Scopus in 2019. This has been announced at the website of Scopus. In Scopus last year's number of publications of Daffodil International University is 280 while BRAC University 265 and North South University 216.Earlier, Daffodil International University (DIU) obtained 2nd position among private universities in Bangladesh in scientific research paper publications in 2019. Scientific Bangladesh, a research magazine of Bangladesh analyzed the research publications indexed in Scopus Database and published this research ranking of the universities. Daffodil International University has also obtained 8th position among all the public and private universities and research organizations in Bangladesh.