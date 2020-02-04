

UGC determines syndicate sitting allowance

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) has fixed the meeting allowance of the syndicate and finance committee at a uniform rate to ensure good governance and financial discipline in the private universities of the country. The decision was informed by letter to the registrar of private universities of the country.At present, the members of the syndicate, the finance committee, the academic council and the recruitment committee, formed by the various private universities of the country, are given various allowances for the seating allowance at different rates. According to the decision of the commission, in the case of syndicate meetings, from 4,000 taka to 10,000 taka, for the meeting of the finance committee, from 3,500 taka to 8,000 taka and for the academic council and appointment committee, from 3,000taka to maximum 6,000 taka has been fixed.