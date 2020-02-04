

Freshers orientation programme held at IU

First year freshers central orientation programme under the 2019-20 academic session of Islamic University (IU) in kushtia came off at its 'Bir Srestho Hamidur Rahman Auditorium' on February 03, 2020.IU Acting Register SM Abdul Latif welcomed newly enrolled students Where IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the function as chief guest and IU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha were present as special guests. Prof Emeritus of Rajshahi University of Physics department Prof Arun Kumar Bosak was present as keynote speaker while IU Student Advisor Prof M Saidur Rahman chaired the programme. Speakers welcomed the freshers to the Islamic University campus and encouraged them to try to work harder and be worthy citizens of the country.