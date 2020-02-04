

MBSTU holds orientation programme

Orientation of different departments is scheduled individually throughout the day at the seminar rooms of the individual departments. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Alauddin spoke as the chief guest of the events.

Vice-Chancellor advised novice at his speaking to make themselves as worthy citizen to deal with the challenge of the twentieth century. VC also said them to obey the rules of the university and the direction announced by the government and the warnings against the drug and ragging.























The orientation programme of all the departments (Engineering / Honours / BBA and B Pharm) of session 2019-20 of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) held on February 03, 2020.Orientation of different departments is scheduled individually throughout the day at the seminar rooms of the individual departments. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Alauddin spoke as the chief guest of the events.Vice-Chancellor advised novice at his speaking to make themselves as worthy citizen to deal with the challenge of the twentieth century. VC also said them to obey the rules of the university and the direction announced by the government and the warnings against the drug and ragging.