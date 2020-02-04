

‘Industrial sector should come forward for quality enhancement in higher education’

It is not possible to ensure the desired higher education only by the universities, rather alongside the universities, industrial sector should come up in this regard. Collaboration between university and industry needs to be expanded.The cooperation to this end will come up from both the sides. The industrial sector could take collaboration from the universities to solve their problems including its research activities, observed UGC Chairman.

With UGC Member Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir in the chair, the workshop was attended, among others, by Prof Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Prof Dr SM Kabir, Member, Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Vice-Chancellors and representatives from 44 private universities and Directors from UGC and Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Calling upon the Vice-Chancellors of the country's universities in bringing the qualitative change in higher education, the UGC Chairman noted that no university has secured a place in world ranking which is unexpected. Therefore, the main challenge of University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh is to ensure quality tertiary education in universities.























UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah called upon the industrial sector for quality enhancement and excllence in higher education imparted by the country's universities in a workshop on 'Current Status of IQACs at Private Univrsity and Ways to Step Forward' at UGC auditorium on Februray 03, 2020.It is not possible to ensure the desired higher education only by the universities, rather alongside the universities, industrial sector should come up in this regard. Collaboration between university and industry needs to be expanded.The cooperation to this end will come up from both the sides. The industrial sector could take collaboration from the universities to solve their problems including its research activities, observed UGC Chairman.With UGC Member Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir in the chair, the workshop was attended, among others, by Prof Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Prof Dr SM Kabir, Member, Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Vice-Chancellors and representatives from 44 private universities and Directors from UGC and Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).Calling upon the Vice-Chancellors of the country's universities in bringing the qualitative change in higher education, the UGC Chairman noted that no university has secured a place in world ranking which is unexpected. Therefore, the main challenge of University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh is to ensure quality tertiary education in universities.