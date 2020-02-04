|
Heinrich Boll awards scholarships in Germany
Heinrich Boll Foundation
Masters/PhD Degree
Deadline: 1 March (annual)
Study in: Germany
Next course starts in 2020
Brief description:
The Heinrich Boll Foundation awards some scholarships to international students who gained their university entrance qualification from a school outside of Germany who wish to study a Masters or PhD Degree in Germany.
Host Institution(s): State or state-recognized Universities in Germany
Level/Field(s) of study:
The scholarships are towards Masters Degree or PhD Degree in all subjects offered at state or state-recognised universities in Germany.
For EU students, Master's Degree courses at state or state-recognised universities in Germany, Switzerland, and other EU member states are possible.
Number of Scholarships: Not specified.
Target group:
The scholarship programme allots scholarships to international students, both EU and non-EU, who are not educated in Germany.
Scholarship value/ inclusions/duration:
Masters Studies: Non-EU students: €850 per month plus various individual allowances; tuition fees are in certain cases possible in Germany.
EU students: varies, maximum 649 Euro plus 300 Euro book money per month; tuition fees not possible in Germany but possible to a limited extent in other countries. The scholarship is awarded for the regular period of study, may be extended by one semester.
PhD Studies: Non-EU students: 1,200 Euro per month plus 100 Euro mobility allowance per month, plus various individual allowances; tuition fees are not possible.
EU students: 1350 Euro per month basic scholarship plus 100 Euro per month research costs allowance; tuition fees are not possible in Germany but possible to a limited extent in other countries.
The scholarship is awarded for two years as a rule, may be extended twice at most by half a year.
Eligibility:
International Master Students who earned their university entrance qualification outside Germany:
* You may apply before commencing your Masters programme or at any time up to the end of the first semester of the Masters programme.
* Applicants must have completed a first degree. Proof of first professional qualification must be provided
International Doctoral students who earned the university entrance qualification outside Germany:
* The applicant must have been accepted as a doctoral student by a state or state-recognised university in Germany. Proof of admission, as a rule in Germany, must be included with the application.
* By the application date, preliminary work must have been completed and a valid timetable for completion must be submitted.
* PhD subjects related to focal points of the foundation's activities will be given priority.
Application instructions:
For details of application requirements and procedures, please consult information sheet A 1-1 ("scholarship application for undergraduate and graduate students", PDF) or A 2-1 ("scholarship application for doctoral studies"). The online application portal closes on 1 March at the latest.
It is important to visit the official website (link found below) for details on how to apply for this scholarship.
Official Scholarship Website: https://www.boell.de/en/foundation/application