

Heinrich Boll awards scholarships in Germany

Masters/PhD Degree

Deadline: 1 March (annual)

Study in: Germany

Next course starts in 2020

Brief description:

The Heinrich Boll Foundation awards some scholarships to international students who gained their university entrance qualification from a school outside of Germany who wish to study a Masters or PhD Degree in Germany.

Host Institution(s): State or state-recognized Universities in Germany

Level/Field(s) of study:

The scholarships are towards Masters Degree or PhD Degree in all subjects offered at state or state-recognised universities in Germany.

For EU students, Master's Degree courses at state or state-recognised universities in Germany, Switzerland, and other EU member states are possible.

Number of Scholarships: Not specified.

Target group:

The scholarship programme allots scholarships to international students, both EU and non-EU, who are not educated in Germany.

Scholarship value/ inclusions/duration:

Masters Studies: Non-EU students: €850 per month plus various individual allowances; tuition fees are in certain cases possible in Germany.

EU students: varies, maximum 649 Euro plus 300 Euro book money per month; tuition fees not possible in Germany but possible to a limited extent in other countries. The scholarship is awarded for the regular period of study, may be extended by one semester.

PhD Studies: Non-EU students: 1,200 Euro per month plus 100 Euro mobility allowance per month, plus various individual allowances; tuition fees are not possible.

EU students: 1350 Euro per month basic scholarship plus 100 Euro per month research costs allowance; tuition fees are not possible in Germany but possible to a limited extent in other countries.

The scholarship is awarded for two years as a rule, may be extended twice at most by half a year.

Eligibility:

International Master Students who earned their university entrance qualification outside Germany:

* You may apply before commencing your Masters programme or at any time up to the end of the first semester of the Masters programme.

* Applicants must have completed a first degree. Proof of first professional qualification must be provided

International Doctoral students who earned the university entrance qualification outside Germany:

* The applicant must have been accepted as a doctoral student by a state or state-recognised university in Germany. Proof of admission, as a rule in Germany, must be included with the application.

* By the application date, preliminary work must have been completed and a valid timetable for completion must be submitted.

* PhD subjects related to focal points of the foundation's activities will be given priority.

Application instructions:

For details of application requirements and procedures, please consult information sheet A 1-1 ("scholarship application for undergraduate and graduate students", PDF) or A 2-1 ("scholarship application for doctoral studies"). The online application portal closes on 1 March at the latest.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) for details on how to apply for this scholarship.

Official Scholarship Website: https://www.boell.de/en/foundation/application





















