Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:47 AM
Home Eduvista

Heinrich Boll awards scholarships in Germany

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Eduvista Desk

Heinrich Boll awards scholarships in Germany

Heinrich Boll awards scholarships in Germany

Heinrich Boll Foundation
Masters/PhD Degree
Deadline: 1 March (annual)
Study in:  Germany
Next course starts in 2020
Brief description:
The Heinrich Boll Foundation awards some scholarships to international students who gained their university entrance qualification from a school outside of Germany who wish to study a Masters or PhD Degree in Germany.
Host Institution(s): State or state-recognized Universities in Germany
Level/Field(s) of study:
The scholarships are towards Masters Degree or PhD Degree in all subjects offered at state or state-recognised universities in Germany.
For EU students, Master's Degree courses at state or state-recognised universities in Germany, Switzerland, and other EU member states are possible.
Number of Scholarships: Not specified.
Target group:
The scholarship programme allots scholarships to international students, both EU and non-EU, who are not educated in Germany.
Scholarship value/ inclusions/duration:
Masters Studies: Non-EU students: €850 per month plus various individual allowances; tuition fees are in certain cases possible in Germany.
EU students: varies, maximum 649 Euro plus 300 Euro book money per month; tuition fees not possible in Germany but possible to a limited extent in other countries. The scholarship is awarded for the regular period of study, may be extended by one semester.
PhD Studies: Non-EU students: 1,200 Euro per month plus 100 Euro mobility allowance per month, plus various individual allowances; tuition fees are not possible.
EU students: 1350 Euro per month basic scholarship plus 100 Euro per month research costs allowance; tuition fees are not possible in Germany but possible to a limited extent in other countries.
The scholarship is awarded for two years as a rule, may be extended twice at most by half a year.
Eligibility:
International Master Students who earned their university entrance qualification outside Germany:
* You may apply before commencing your Masters programme or at any time up to the end of the first semester of the Masters programme.
* Applicants must have completed a first degree. Proof of first professional qualification must be provided
International Doctoral students who earned the university entrance qualification outside Germany:
* The applicant must have been accepted as a doctoral student by a state or state-recognised university in Germany. Proof of admission, as a rule in Germany, must be included with the application.
* By the application date, preliminary work must have been completed and a valid timetable for completion must be submitted.
* PhD subjects related to focal points of the foundation's activities will be given priority.
Application instructions:
For details of application requirements and procedures, please consult information sheet A 1-1 ("scholarship application for undergraduate and graduate students", PDF) or A 2-1 ("scholarship application for doctoral studies"). The online application portal closes on 1 March at the latest.
It is important to visit the official website (link found below) for details on how to apply for this scholarship.
Official Scholarship Website:  https://www.boell.de/en/foundation/application


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
CUET Officer Association welcomed newly elected Teacher Association's panel at CUET
M Farooq Azam paying a courtesy call to CU Vice-Chancellor
CoU organizes conference on Journalism Education
DIU obtains 5th position in BD ranking
UGC determines syndicate sitting allowance
Freshers orientation programme held at IU
MBSTU holds orientation programme


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
4 arrested over question paper leak
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft