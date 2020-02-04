

Mango farmers at Sapahar busy taking care of orchards

They are spraying insecticides to keep their trees safe.

Local sources said Chapainawabganj District was known as the mango capital in the country before. But, now Sapahar Upazila is much popular in mango farming as it has been exporting good quality mangoes to various districts including Dhaka since last couple of years. Following this, many traders from various areas start crowding here in every mango season.

President of Sapahar Mango Storehouse Association Sree Kartik Saha said mangoes worth about Tk 30 crore were sold from over 250 mango storehouses in Sadar Upazila last year.

Many mango garden owners, including Journalist Taslim Uddin of Sapahar Sadar, Delwar Hossain of Pichaldanga Village, and Shahjahan Ali of Joboi Village said the soil of the upazila is much suitable for cultivating mango. So, the farmers here are now more interested in mango farming instead of paddy cultivation.

Farmers can sell paddy worth about Tk 10,000 after cultivating it on one bigha of land. But, they can sell mango worth Tk 1 lakh after planting trees on the same amount of land. Following this, a farmer who has only 10 decimals of land, can cultivate mango here.

Upazila agriculture department sources said mango was cultivated on a total of 6,200 hectares of land in the upazila last year, where it has increased to 8,250 hectares of land this year.

As the mango farming in the upazila is contributing a lot to national economy since last couple of years, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has already taken various steps to establish an economic zone here.









However, the mango farmers urged the government to establish an ultramodern cold storage and factory of juice and jelly here.





