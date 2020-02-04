Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:47 AM
Home Countryside

88 poor people get financial grant in Gaibandha

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 3: Some 88 distressed people including poor pupils of the district here got financial assistance from Jatiya Samaj Kalyan Parishad (JSKP) under the Ministry of Social Welfare on Monday.
A function organised by District Samaj Kalyan Parishad (DSKP) was also held in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here at noon while Deputy Director of Department of Social Services here Emdadul Haque Pramanik presided over the function.
DC Abdul Matin, who is also the chairperson of DSKP, addressed the function as chief guest and Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman spoke at the event as special guest while Town Social Services Officer Mizanur Rahman Mollick was the moderator.
DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been working relentlessly for the distressed across the country since 2009 to mitigate their sufferings through providing them with financial grant and other state-run facilities.
This year a total of 88 distressed people including the poor students of the district had been brought under the programme of JSKP and Tk 4.40 lakh as grant had been allocated for them to help address their economic troubles, the DC added.
The DC also asked the beneficiaries to utilise the grant money and to be engaged in income-generating activities to change their socio-economic condition gradually to assist the government to build poverty and hunger free Bangladesh.
Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed cheques of grant to the distressed and the poor students as the chief guest. Each of them received a cheque of Tk 5000 as grant.


« PreviousNext »

