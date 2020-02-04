Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020
Grocery shop owner beaten dead

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 3: A grocery shop owner was beaten to death over previous enmity at Char Alimabad in Muladi Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Mokles Khan, 40, son of Mojjamel Haque Khan, was a grocery shop owner at Mollar Hat Bazar in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muladi Police Station Fayezuddin Ahamed said there was clash in between Mokles Khan and his neighbour Shahin Hawlader over the murder incident of local youth Prince in 2018 and firing houses of his relatives.
The deceased was accused in the murder case and firing houses. Recently, he came to the Char Alimabad Village and opened a grocery shop.
Deceased's Relative Khabir Khan said a group of people picked Mokles up while he was returning home after Jumma Prayer.
On information, police rescued Mokles from there as critically injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).


