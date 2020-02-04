5 killed in road mishaps in two districts





BOGURA: Four persons were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in Shajahanpur, Shibganj and Nandigram upazilas of the district in three days.

A motorcyclist was killed as a truck hit his vehicle in Kamarpara area of Shajahanpur Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Robin Mondal, 22, son of Mamun Mondal of Chaguir Village under Ashekpur Union in the upazila. He worked as a medical representative.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Nazim Uddin said a soil-laden truck hit Robin's motorcycle in Kamarpara area at around 8am while he was going to work, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee.

In separate accident, two persons including a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidate were killed when a truck smashed a motorcycle in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Hanjala, 24, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Dewanai Sahapur Village, and HSC Candidate Rony, son of Khairul, a resident of Muradpur Village.

Eye witnesses said a stone-laden truck rammed into a motorbike in Mokamtola area at around 10am, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Local people, however, seized the truck but its driver and assistant managed to flee.

Gabindaganj Highway PS OC Abdul Quader Zilani confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man was killed and six others were injured as a bus rammed into a three-wheeler, locally known as Leguna, in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rabbani, 34, son of Asmat Ullah, hailed from Hasibpur Village in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon.

Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound bus smashed a Leguna in Kaigali area at around 9pm, leaving seven passengers critically injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and admitted them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Later, Rabbani succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

In-Charge of Kundarhat Highway Police Outpost Zahedul Islam confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Patlashi area on Trimohoni-Dakbanglo Road of Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Wajed Hasan Joy, 21, son of Siraj Uddin Akando of Patlashi Village under Niguary Union in the upazila. He was a student of Dhaka Collage.

Pagla PS OC Md Sahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



















