Mymensingh Bar Assoc gets new body





In this connection, an election was held at Bar Association Auditorium recently.

Advocate Nurul Haque of BNP-backed panel was elected president and Advocate Abdur Rahman Al Hossain Taz of Awami League-backed panel was elected general secretary.

Advocate Md Jalal Uddin, the incumbent president of the association and also the returning officer, announced the result on Tuesday morning.

The others office-bearers are- Mustafizur Rahman (treasurer), Rafiqul Islam and Tofael Ahmed (vice-presidents), and Ziaul Haque, Sajjadul Haque and Shamsun Nahar (joint-secretaries).

The executive members are- Shahnaz Begum, Istiaq Ahmed, Shibani Majumder, Abdur Razzaq, Shahidul Islam, Mazidul Haque, and Shahanara Akhter.































