Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:46 AM
Home Countryside

Mymensingh Bar Assoc gets new body

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Feb 3: New body of Mymensingh Bar Association was formed.
In this connection, an election was held at Bar Association Auditorium recently.
Advocate Nurul Haque of BNP-backed panel was elected president and Advocate Abdur Rahman Al Hossain Taz of Awami League-backed panel was elected general secretary.
Advocate Md Jalal Uddin, the incumbent president of the association and also the returning officer, announced the result on Tuesday morning.
The others office-bearers are- Mustafizur Rahman (treasurer), Rafiqul Islam and Tofael Ahmed (vice-presidents), and Ziaul Haque, Sajjadul Haque and Shamsun Nahar (joint-secretaries).
The executive members are- Shahnaz Begum, Istiaq Ahmed, Shibani Majumder, Abdur Razzaq, Shahidul Islam, Mazidul Haque, and Shahanara Akhter.


