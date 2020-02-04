Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins in Khulna, Pabna





A month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2020 has begun in Khulna and Pabna, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.KHULNA: The book fair began here on Divisional Public Library premises at Boyra in the city on Sunday evening.Director of Local Government Department Hossain Ali Khondokar inaugurated the fair as chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain in the chair.This year Bangla Academy has set the theme of the fair as "Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu" by dedicating the fair to the iconic leader.Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harunur Rashid, Prof. Md. Zafar Imam, Professor of Sociology Discipline of Khulna University Md Abdul Jabbar, Additional Commissioner of KMP SM Fazlur Rahman, Cluster Director of Robi Axiata Limited Md. Hamidul Haque, Freedom Fighter Sardar Mahbubur Rahman, General Secretary of Khulna Press Club Mamun Reza and President ofBangladesh Books and Seller Association Md. Alamgir Hossain addressed the inaugural function as special guests.Deputy Director of the Divisional Public Library Mohammad Ahsan Ullah delivered the welcome speech at the inaugural function.Many publishers have set up 105 stalls in the fair displaying various typesof books.Chief Guest said books enlighten people; easy and creative books are essential for the mental development of children. Books help people acquire knowledge about the outside world.He underscored the need for reaching books at the doorsteps of the readersto encourage them to read.The "Bangabandhu Corner" has been set up with books written on Bangabandhu at the book fair.The fair will remain open for all from 3pm to 10pm everyday till March 4.Besides, drawing, book competition, recitation for children, book wrapping for new writers, and cultural programmes will be held every evening on separate themes during the fair.PABNA: The month-long Ekushey book fair began on the Dowel Chattar premises in the town on February 1. Ekushey Book Fair Celebration Committee of Pabna organised the event.Former vice-chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain inaugurated the book fair as chief guest while Ekushey Book Fair Organising Parishad President Professor Shibojit Nag presided over the programme.Lawmaker Golam Faruk Prince, from Pabna-5 Constituency, Annada Gobinda Public Library President and Chairman of Masranga Television Anjan Chawdhury Pintu, Superintend of Pabna Police Md Rafiqul Islam, BPM, PPM and Annada Gobinda Library General Secretary Matin Khan also spoke as special guests in the programme.In his speech, Dr Anwar Hossain said, "Books are the storehouse of knowledge. We must boost up the reading habit. Such fairs should be organised in every corner of the country so that more people can access the books."February 21 is not just a day, it carries the identity of Bengali people, said the speakers at the inaugural programme.A total of 29 stalls have been set up at the event.