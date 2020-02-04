

Winter witnesses huge catching of hilsa at Patharghata

Busyness increased at Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) market in Patharghata Upazila of the district. But, the price is cheaper for arrival of other fishes.

The retail purchasers are also happy for the low prices.

An eye-catching crowd was seen on Friday last. But, usually local consumers cannot purchase hilsa due to wholesalers.

According to sources at the Fisheries Department, a plenty of hilsa is being netted this winter as the fishermen kept aloof from catching the fish during the ban period, and the Fisheries Department conducted regular drives.

Everyday fishermen are selling their fishes at BFDC market and going back to sea for new catches.

In three days, a trawler netted 15,000 to 20,000 hilsa. Per maund hilsa is selling at Tk 12,000 to 14,000.

Hilsa-flooded BFDC ghat is crowded by trawler owners and wholesalers.

Fishermen said due to the 22-day ban on netting mother hilsa, the hilsa reserve increased in the sea.

President of District Fishermen Trawler Owners Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, "It is our good luck that we are getting profuse hilsa in winter season. Probably the ban on netting mother hilsa has enriched the fish reserve."

"If Indian fishermen would refrain from fishing during that period, we would get more hilsa," he pointed out.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar Apu said, "We got success as we implemented the ban perfectly."

He urged all to come forward for protecting the fisheries resources of the country.



























