Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:46 AM
Countryside

Antibiotic-free eggs being produced at Dumuria

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Feb 3: A total of 11,000 eggs, free from antibiotic, are being produced every day in a poultry farm at Hazidanga Village under Dumuria Upazila of the district.
Owner of the farm Gobinda Mondal said his eggs have great demand among health conscious consumers.
Gobinda Mondal, 38, was born in a middle-income family. In 2006, he started rearing 1,000 broiler chickens in a tin-shed room spending Tk 2.5 lakh. After about a month, he sold one chicken at Tk 55 per kg. After selling each chicken of average 1,800 grams, he earned Tk 96,000.
For the first time, he counted loss worth Tk 24,000. His first rearing cost was Tk 1.20 lakh.
But, he did not give up. He reared 3,000 chickens in three phases in the same year. In four phases, he faced loss worth Tk 70,000.
After consecutive losses, he started to rear layer 1,000 chickens in 2007. He had to spend Tk 4 lakh in four months before the hens laid eggs. In two years, he spent Tk 27 lakh and made Tk 14 lakh profit.
In 2009, he raised a three-shed farm over a pond spending Tk 72 lakh. In the beginning of 2010, he started to rear 3,000 chickens in the first shed, followed by 3,000 chickens in the second shed at the end of the same year. In the beginning of 2011, he started to rear 3,000 more chickens in the third shed. But, all the 6,000 chickens in the first and the second shed died from cholera.
He contacted with District Livestock Officer Dr Anwarul Islam who visited the farm and found huge antibiotic medicines worth about Tk 2.5 lakh.
According to his advice, Gobinda returned the medicines to the company concerned. Then, Dr Anwarul Islam prescribed him appropriate medicines which are non-antibiotic. The new medicine cost him Tk 25 per hen against Tk 32 per hen of the earlier medicine.
Since 2012, his antibiotic-free egg farm has been continuing production.  He has made another shed, and currently, 11,000 eggs are being produced from 12,000 hens. Health conscious people are taking his eggs.


