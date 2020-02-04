Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:46 AM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a schoolgirl were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Rajshahi.  
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a drug addict from an abandoned toilet in Boro Akhira area in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Monwar Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Mannan of Uthrail Jahanabaz Village in the upazila.
Police sources said locals discovered the body of Monwar in an abandoned toilet of Nurul Islam in Boro Akhira area at around 11am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Jalal Uddin said Monwar was a fugitive convict under Narcotics Control Act.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a female student's hanging body from Kaligram area in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Alo Khatun, 16, was the daughter of Rozdar Ali of the area, and a 10th grader at Kalidaskhali High School.
Family sources said Alo went to sleep after taking supper on Thursday night. On Friday morning, her mother found her body hanging with the ceiling fan.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Her mother said Alo had been suffering for stomach pain for long. She might have killed self as she could not bear the pain.
Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


