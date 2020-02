RAJSHAHI, Feb 3: A young man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Liton, 25, was the son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Khutipara Village under Baneshwar Union in the upazila.

Deceased's family members said Liton took insecticide poison over not getting money for drugs and fell sick.

Later, he was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.