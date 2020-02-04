Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:46 AM
Countryside

Seized vehicles dumped on highway hampers traffic movement

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SHREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Feb 3: Mawna intersection is the busiest area of Joydebpur-Mymensingh four-lane highway.
Considering the density of population, a flyover has also been built there to ease traffic congestion. But, still the public sufferings have not eased.
The highway police have formed a dumping station occupying one lane of the four-lane highway. When traffic movement increases, the two lanes become virtually blocked.
The same condition prevails in Naojor area, where another dumping station has also been made.
Police sources, however, decried the lack of space for the trouble.
The sources said besides the Salna and Mawna highway police stations (PSs), there are also highway police outposts in Naojor and Bhoradoba areas under Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh District.
Every day, vehicles seized from different points are being dumped on the highway or in front of these PSs. Some of these vehicles are being kept on the highway for years. Some of the vehicles are getting destroyed while others are causing hindrance to plying of other transports.     
Driver Aminul Islam of Taqwa Paribahan said, "Our short-route vehicles ply under the flyover, but the long-route ones ply over it. The dumped vehicles have occupied about one-km portion of the highway near the flyover for years. So, traffic jam is a regular phenomenon there."
Truck driver Liakat Ali said, following the police, many drivers are also parking their vehicles on the highway, causing traffic jam.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salna PS Mujibur Rahman said every day, 10 to 15 vehicles are seized on different grounds including faulty fitness, lack of necessary papers and violating traffic rules. But, there is no alternative place for dumping these.
Mawna Highway PS OC Manjurul Islam said, "As our PS is 2km away from the highway, we have to run our activities from the camp near Mawna Chowrasta, where space crisis is a big problem for dumping."
"Though it is eye-catching and causes public sufferings, there is no other option," he added.
Highway Police Super (Gazipur zone) Ali Ahmed said, "We got no space for dumping the seized vehicles. Mainly, for space crisis, the dumping is being done on the highway."
"To address this problem, at least five acres of land have been granted for each PS. We hope that the problem will be over soon," he added.


