

SSC Exam: One teacher jailed, 4 others expelled at Lalmohan

The convicted person is Md Lokman Hossain. He is a teacher of Pangashia School and College.

Executive Magistrate Jagatbandhu Mondal, in a drive, pronounced the verdict accusing Lokman of helping some of examinees after illegally entering at Gajaria Girls' High School Centre.

In separate drives, the magistrate expelled Room Inspector of Gajaria Islamia Fazil Madrasa Centre Salauddin, and Koushik Ahmed and Humayun Kabir from Dhaligouranagar High School for being involved in unfair means in the examination.

Meanwhile, Farzana Begum, a SSC examinee, was also expelled on the first day of the examinations.





























LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Feb 3: A teacher was sentenced to 15 days of jail and four others including three teachers were expelled for being involved in unfair means in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations-2020 at different centres in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.The convicted person is Md Lokman Hossain. He is a teacher of Pangashia School and College.Executive Magistrate Jagatbandhu Mondal, in a drive, pronounced the verdict accusing Lokman of helping some of examinees after illegally entering at Gajaria Girls' High School Centre.In separate drives, the magistrate expelled Room Inspector of Gajaria Islamia Fazil Madrasa Centre Salauddin, and Koushik Ahmed and Humayun Kabir from Dhaligouranagar High School for being involved in unfair means in the examination.Meanwhile, Farzana Begum, a SSC examinee, was also expelled on the first day of the examinations.