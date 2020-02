BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 3: An elderly woman was killed in an attack by a wild buffalo in Kasba Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Safia Begum, 65, was a resident of Gourangola Village in the upazila.

Locals said an Indian wild buffalo entered Bangladesh territory and madly attacked in the village, leaving eight persons injured.

Of the injured, Safia was admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where she died.