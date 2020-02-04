Ekushey Book Fair, a source of knowledge and inspiration







Every year Ekushey Book Fair is organised and patronised by the Bangla Academy and it is a tradition to unveil the opening ceremony of the fair on First February by the Incumbent Prime Minister. It is a public gathering of many bookworms, poet, novelist, creative writer, cultural activist, academician, intellectual etc.



Every section of the bookworms is waiting for round the year of this book fair to choose their best one. Someone is used to come this fair from the remote areas of the country as well as abroad to purchase their favourite books. Rare creative book is available here and it is the best place to choose a suitable book by the readers. Creative publishers are also waiting for this fair to spread their talents and provide the autograph as symbol of touch and inspiration to the fans.



Someone used to come here to collect their favourite writer or celebrity person's autograph. Children are encouraged to be a good reader as well as writer. This place is considered as the best source of knowledge and inspiration to all. People should attend this fair, buy and read books to create a wealthy nation.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

