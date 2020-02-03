Suspected shooter’s remand hearing now on Wednesday

The remand hearing against former student leader Ariful Islam, who was arrested for allegedly firing gunshots on January 26 during a campaign rally of BNP mayor candidate Ishraque Hossain, has been deferred until Wednesday due to hartal.

The hearing was scheduled for Sunday.

Police claimed that arrested Ariful is Ishraque's Personal Secretary (PS) and hails from Barisal. Ariful is also a former Chhatra Dal leader.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the deferment order.