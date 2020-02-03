Cancelation of Minni’s bail: Court seeks investigation report within a week





Barguna District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order after hearing a plea seeking cancellation of Minni's bail.

The state filed a petition on January 8 seeking cancellation of her bail alleging that Minni had threatened two witnesses in the case, Minni's lawyer Mahbubul Bari Aslam said.

The court issued a showcause notice after the bail cancellation plea was filed.

On January 15, Minni responded to the show cause notice while the court deferred the hearing of the plea to February 2. -UNB























Barguna, Feb 2: A court here on Sunday sought an investigation report within seven days following a plea seeking cancellation of Aysha Siddika Minni's bail in a case filed over the murder of her husband Rifat Sharif.Barguna District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order after hearing a plea seeking cancellation of Minni's bail.The state filed a petition on January 8 seeking cancellation of her bail alleging that Minni had threatened two witnesses in the case, Minni's lawyer Mahbubul Bari Aslam said.The court issued a showcause notice after the bail cancellation plea was filed.On January 15, Minni responded to the show cause notice while the court deferred the hearing of the plea to February 2. -UNB