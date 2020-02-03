Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:48 PM
SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Five killed in road accidents

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed in separate road accidents in Savar and Tangail districts on Sunday morning and afternoon respectively.
In Savar, three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed after a rickshaw was hit by a passenger bus on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Nabinagar area on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Maleka Begum, wife of Ador Molla, their four-year daughter Fatema Begum of Alfadanga in Faridpur and rickshaw puller Jewel Rana, son of Abdul Aziz in Tangail.
SM Nurul Huda, sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, said a Manikganj-bound passenger bus of Kaba Paribahan hit the rickshaw from behind leaving Maleka, Fatema and the rickshaw puller dead on the spot at around 7:00am. The bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he added.
Police seized the bus but the driver managed to flee, SI Huda added.
In Tangail, two pedestrians were killed as a truck crashed them in Dhanbari upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
One of the victims was identified as Humayun Kabir, 40, hailed from Jamalpur district and another one could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhanbari Thana Chand Mia said the accident occurred when the Jamalpur-bound truck hit them from behind in Dhanbari municipality area on Tangail-Jamalpur Highway, leaving the victims dead on the spot.


