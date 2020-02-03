Video
Death Of Salman Shah

PBI probe report now Mar 30

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a probe report on March 30 in a case filed over the death of film actor Shahriar Chowdhury Emon, popularly known as Salman Shah.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order after a PBI investigation officer of the case failed to submit probe report on Sunday.
The PBI has been investigating the unnatural death of Salman Shah since December in 2016. Family members of the silver screen actor and his ardent fans are waiting for the day when PBI will come up with a conclusion after its long investigation.    
Earlier, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted investigation into the incident and submitted report on November 3 in 1997.
Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Emdadul Haque too conducted judicial inquiry and submitted report before court on August 3 in 2014. Both the report termed his death as 'suicide.'
On September 6 in 1996, the entire country was shocked at the news of the untimely death of popular film actor Salman Shah. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Eskaton residence in the capital.


