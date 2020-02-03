Video
No poster in 3 days: Atiq

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor-elect Atiqul Islam on Sunday assured that the posters hanged before the Saturday's city polls will be removed within next three days.
At a post-electoral press conference held at his Banani election operation office, Atiqul Islam gave the assurance in response to a query of a journalist.
Atiqul said posters will be removed within three days. The laminated posters will be recycled. Those, who will recycle those, will take the paper out of the posters.
The polythene used for the posters will be recycled in proper recycling process, he said.
Responding to another question, Atiq said all the candidates must take responsibility for removing those posters. Those, who hanged those posters all around their electoral areas, must remove them.
"We have already started removing posters from many areas and Awami League already set two teams for removing all those posters. The Dhaka North City Corporation is also removing posters," he added.




He also mentioned that the special attention to the renovation of the newly development 18 wards will be given to uplift their status.
"There are many challenges and I will have to deal with them all."
Atiq said that the government and the Prime Minister will provide all kinds of assistance to solve all kinds of the  problems.
Among others, AL Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed, lawmakers Sheikh Selim, Sadek Khan, Aslamul Hoaue, AL Dhaka South President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary Mannan Kochi were present on the occasion.



