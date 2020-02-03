Thanks to Dhaka dwellers: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor-elect from Awami League Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh thanked Election Commission (EC) and Dhaka dwellers for a smooth and peaceful election.

Talking to the media at his office in Green Road, Taposh said the allegations made by the BNP, including the capture of

the center, did not allow the agents to enter- are meaningless. Due to organizational failure, they could not set agents everywhere. The allegations they make, including the capturing Center, are not true.

About the voter presence, Taposh said, "I expected the voter turnout to be higher. Yet the vote has been fair and peaceful. Thanks to Dhaka dwellers for that."








