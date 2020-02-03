Russell turns down Green Line job offer





Lawyer Harunur Rashid, a counsel of the Green

Line, placed the offer before the bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader while hearing on a rule.

Lawyer Khandakar Shamsul Haque Reza stood for Russel and Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mhamud Bashar represented the state.

Shamsul Haque Reza told the court that they would like to reach a compromise. But as the Green Line has not paid any instalment over the last two months in the name of settlement they couldn't do so.

The court then asked the lawyers of both sides to sit for a discussion on Monday and fixed Tuesday for the verdict.

After the court order, Russell told media that he had turned down the offer of job.

Earlier, the HC ordered the Green Line transport authority to pay Tk 50 lakh as compensation to Russell Sarkar.

The Green Line authority has paid only Tk 10 lakh and currently they stopped paying the rest Tk 40 lakh.

Russel, 26, a driver, lost his left leg from below his knee after he was knocked down by a Green Line bus near Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital on April 28, 2018.















