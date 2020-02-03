BNP to focus city polls irregularities tomorrow





On the same day, they will also hold demonstrations in the wards of the two city corporations

demanding scrapping of the city corporation election results and re-election in the both the city corporations.

At a post electoral press conference, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the disclosure after observing dawn to dusk hartal at its Naya Paltan office on Sunday.

Terming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) as a new 'vote rigging weapon' Fakhrul Islam said that the Dhaka City Corporation elections proved EVM cannot reflect people's verdict. The government used it as a new weapon to snatch people's voting rights.

The BNP leader claimed that at around 8 pm the Election Commission (EC) suddenly stopped disclosing election results. At that time, they tried solving equations to make a credible city corporations election results to show the numbers of voters much more than the actual.

He said that under this government and Election Commission, people cannot exercise their voting rights.



They blocked the way of democracy and started exercising 'monarchy' in the country. The people of the country did not except such kind of oppression and would not accept it in future.

He also thanked the people for observing on Sunday's hartal willingly and also thanked media to play impartial role in the city corporation elections.



















