BNP’s hartal flops



A large number of businesses, offices and roadside shops were seen open while a huge number of motorised vehicles plied the Dhaka streets defying the hartal enforced by the BNP in the capital on Sunday. The photo was taken from Motijheel intersection. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP's first shutdown in nearly five years did not evoke response from city dwellers with BNP leaders and party activists noticeably absent on the streets. Vehicular movement was normal but a bit thinner than the usual since morning while huge number law enforcers remained deployed at important city points to fend off any untoward situation and valance.

Inter-district long-distance buses left and entered Dhaka defying the hartal. The rail, launch and air services were normal on the day. Public and private offices and shops as well markets operated normally.

Law enforcers had set up check posts at the entrance points of Dhaka, and checked vehicles, mostly motorcycles entering the city.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association had operated their vehicles since morning ignoring BNP's hartal call.

Assistant Commissioner (Traffic-Darussalam) of DMP's West Division Jahidur Rahman said the intercity bus service from Dhaka's Gabtoli remained unaffected while passenger buses plied across the city as usual during hartal hours. The number of private vehicles was comparatively low, he observed.

The presence of students in the city's educational institutions was thin as their guardians refrained from sending their children in apprehension of violence by hartal picketers.

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi along with some party leaders and activists took position in front of their Nayapaltan party office since early morning.

They brought out a procession in the morning in support of the hartal in front of their office and burnt a symbolic Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) there. Excepting this programme there was no picketing by BNP leaders and workers in support of the hartal.

Huge number of law enforcers were deployed near BNP's Nayapaltan office and adjoining areas to avoid any possible unwanted incident.

Around 11:45am, police asked the protesting BNP leaders and activists to leave within half an hour. The protesters left before noon. Rizvi said they would resume their protest after lunch but no BNP leaders or activists were seen.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir gave the hartal programme on Saturday after rejecting the Dhaka city polls results in which AL's two Mayor candidates won landslide victory. Jatiya Oikyafront, led by Dr Kamal Hossain, extended support to the BNP programme. But the Oikyafront leaders were conspicuously absent during the hartal programme.

The BNP will stage demonstrations in all thanas of the capital on Tuesday in protest against the alleged irregularities in the Dhaka city elections.

Flanked by defeated mayoral candidates Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain at a media briefing in Naya Paltan on Sunday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the demonstration programme.

"Demonstrations will be held across the city demanding cancellation of the city corporation polls results, restoration of democracy and release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia," Mirza Fakhrul said.



















