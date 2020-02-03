Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020
Russia questions US peace plan for ME

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020

MOSCOW, Feb 2: A Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump contravenes several United Nations resolutions, Russian news agencies cited a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday, questioning the plan's feasibility.
The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting the Middle East peace plan put forward by Trump.
"We see the reaction from the Palestinians, we see the reaction of a wide range of Arab states which have sided with the
Palestinians in rejecting the plan. This, obviously, makes one think about its feasibility," Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.     -REUTERS


